Added To The Big Pig





SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Country WPIG (95.7 THE BIG PIG)/OLEAN, NY has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' Y'ALL ACCESS WITH KELLY SUTTON to the station lineup. The three-hour Country music entertainment magazine will air 9p to midnight each SUNDAY on THE BIG PIG.

The three-hour, syndicated was launched in APRILof 2021 by COMPASS, SILVERFISH MEDIA and FIREFLY MEDIA (NET NEWS 2/16/21)

Host SUTTON said of her show, "I get the chance to share some of the best events in NASHVILLE with our audience. From red carpets to #1 parties, I want Country music fans from coast to coast to experience what it’s like to be there. It’s about time we had an entertainment show solely dedicated to Country music stars and events. It’s a concept I’ve had in my head for a while, and I’m grateful to the teams at SILVERFISH and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for helping bring it to life!”

