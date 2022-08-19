U.K. Affiliate

The SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS have added a U.K. radio affiliate with the addition of WIRELESS GROUP Sports talkSPORT2, the national sports station's DAB/digital second channel, to its network. talkSPORT2 will air GREG PAPA and TIM RYAN's call of 11 or more regular season games, plus additional 49ERS programming including contributions from PAPA, 49ERS reporter LINDSEY PALLARES, and AUDACY Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO host and talkSPORT correspondent LARRY KRUEGER. KRUEGER will co-host a special post-game show on talkSPORT2 with talkSPORT host and gameday editor WILL GAVIN.

"Finding a U.K.-based sports radio broadcast partner with national reach was imperative for us and that's why talkSPORT was our top target in the market," said 49ERS CMO ALEX CHANG. "Along with a solid listenership for our compelling 49ers content, talkSPORT also has a large social fanbase that allows us to reach more sports fans throughout the country."

"The growth of the NFL in the U.K. over the last decade has been exponential, and we couldn't be more excited to be partnering with one of the league's top franchises in the 49ERS," said GAVIN. "It's an exciting year for SAN FRANCISCO, off the back of an NFC Championship appearance, we can't wait to tell the story of how the season unfolds for this roster packed with personalities & talent, led by their electrifying new starting Quarterback TREY LANCE."

"In addition to live commentaries, we'll provide on-air, online & social media coverage throughout the week -- with exclusive interviews & content to be enjoyed by all U.K. NFL fans," added GAVIN. "The NINERS boast an avid fanbase on these shores that we are excited to cater for, alongside our wider NFL coverage catering to U.K. fans old and new throughout the season."

« see more Net News