Williams (Photo: Gabriel Muniz)

Neotraditional Country artist WYNN WILLIAMS has signed with global music provider ONERPM, simultaneously releasing his new single, “I Love Her for Leaving.” ONERPM will provide marketing and distribution for WILLIAMS’ new music.

TIM WIPPERMAN, Managing Dir. of ONERPM’s NASHVILLE operations, said, “WYNN is a dynamic new talent. With the pendulum swinging back toward traditional Country, we believe WYNN is uniquely positioned for immediate industry success. Thanks to A&R Executive RYAN CUNNINGHAM for bringing WYNN into the family.”

The WEATHERFORD, TX native is a rodeo cowboy from a long line of singers. His producer, Country artist and songwriter TRENT WILLMON, says WILLIAMS “has all the elements a Country artist needs to break through. He’s got the look, the talent, the willingness to learn and a great attitude.”

WILLIAMS added, “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into cultivating a record that possesses all the elements of what Country music is to me."

Find WILLIAMS on social media @WynnWilliamsOfficial on FACEBOOK, @WynnWilliams on INSTAGRAM, and on his official website.

