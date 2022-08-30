Valentine (Photo: Casey Figlewicz / Figlewicz Photography)

LEY LINE ENTERTAINMENT Head of Television PATTON VALENTINE has been hired as the head of IP adaptation strategies at AUDACY's CADENCE13. VALENTINE, a former executive at DAVIS ENTERTAINMENT, LIONSGATE TELEVISION, and EPIX, will oversee adapting intellectual property from C13ORIGINALS and C13FEATURES.

“One of our early strategic goals at CADENCE13, beyond building a highly successful podcast network with a wide range of content, was to create a best in class, in-house studio focused on original storytelling at its best,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “Now that we've built these two flourishing original studios, and created a number of hits where the studio and franchise brands are resonating as much as the stories, we're excited to welcome PATTON into the C13 family and accelerate the expansion of these compelling stories to the screen."

“CADENCE13 has consistently separated itself as a premium, industry leader in this new golden era of audio-driven storytelling with innovative content that cuts through the clutter and into the cultural mainstream," said VALENTINE. “I am thrilled to join this exceptional team and bring its treasure trove of original stories and extraordinary characters to the brightest talent in film and television.”

