2022 SKAM Summer Music Summit Wraps And Video Highlights Available
by Pete Jones
August 31, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The 2022 SKAM SUMMER MUSIC SUMMIT wrapped up last week in LOS ANGELES at the DREAM HOLLYWOOD HOTEL. DJs and radio programmers from around the world made their way to the event founded by SKAM ARTIST CEO/Founder SUJIT KUNDU.
The buzz was electric at the event and you can see a Day 1 recap here , Day 2 here and 2022 SKAM SUMMER MUSIC SUMMIT Day 3 here.