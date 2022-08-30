New Album Drops October 28th

GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS have signed with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and will release their new album, "Tejano Punk Boyz," on OCTOBER 28th. The band’s breakout single, "Ramon Ayala," just hit #1 on the MEDIABASE Alternative Chart this week after 34 weeks on the chart. The song also hit #1 on the Active Rock chart. This is the first time since 2006 that an artist’s first career-charting radio single reached #1 at both Alternative and Active Rock.

GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS was first launched through management on OCTOBER 7th, 2021 by CRUSH MUSIC VP/GM GARRETT CAPONE. In the last year, the Mexican-American five-piece has grown from a beloved local live act from STEPHENVILLE, TX to a new force on the national Rock scene.

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Co-Pres. CRIS LACY said, "This partnership is a perfect example of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s philosophy to let the music lead. GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS are pure adrenaline and one of a kind. Their broad musical reach has inspired an exciting ’first’ for us, collaboration with one of our U.S. Rock sister labels and WARNER MUSIC LATINA to make sure GIO’s ascension to superstardom is multilateral.”

"This year has felt like a dream that never ends," said GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS frontman GIOVANNIE YANEZ. "The #1’s are so cool because we are reaching so many new fans. We can’t wait to share the full album soon."

GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS are set to begin a massive fall tour beginning this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd. Find the tour dates here.

GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS pull up to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. Pictured are (l-r) MILTON TOLES, CARLOS VILLA, ALEX TREJO, JERROD FLUSCHE and GIOVANNIE YANEZ

« see more Net News