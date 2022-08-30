-
Tyler Hubbard, LOCASH To Play Audacy’s 'Stars And Strings Pool Party'
by Phyllis Stark
August 30, 2022 at 12:58 PM (PT)
AUDACY will stage its “Stars and Strings Pool Party” on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st. The headliner will be EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s TYLER HUBBARD, with WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ LOCASH also set to perform. The company’s DETROIT-based national personalities ROB STONE and HOLLY HUTTON are hosting.
The show will take place at DAER NIGHTCLUB at SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO in HOLLYWOOD, FL.