Country singer LUKE BELL was found dead in TUCSON, AZ, on MONDAY (8/29) near where he had been reported missing on AUGUST 20th, according to the TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT. Fellow Country singer and friend MATT KINMAN confirmed the news to the music site SAVING COUNTRY MUSIC, among others.

The KENTUCKY-born artist's cause of death remains unknown. However, KINMAN told Country music site THE BOOT that his buddy had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, adding that a recent change in his medication might have “played a role” in his disappearance.

BELL first formed a band and began actively performing while attending the UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING. After dropping out of college, he relocated to AUSTIN in order to pursue music, and regularly performed gigs in honky-tonks across the city, including the WHITE HORSE. He spent a short stint in NEW ORLEANS' NINTH WARD, then returned to WYOMING before making his way to NASHVILLE.

BELL signed a record deal with THIRTY TIGERS in 2016, and released his self-titled album later that year. His career took a pause until 2021, when BELL surprised fans by sharing a new single, "Jealous Guy," followed by "Where Ya Been" in 2017.

