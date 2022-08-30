Partners

TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY football will air on CROMWELL MEDIA Sports WBUZ-W235BW (94.9 THE FAN)/NASHVILLE this season. The deal includes a weekly show with head coach EDDIE GEORGE and syndicated "OUTKICK 360" host JONATHAN HUTTON airing MONDAYS at 6p (CT) on sister Sports WPRT-W271AB (102.5/106.3 THE GAME), and weekly appearances by GEORGE with his former TENNESSEE TITANS teammate DERRICK MASON on "CHASE, WILLY & D-MASE" FRIDAYS at 1p. GREG POGUE returns to call the play-by-play and CHRIS SANDERS and BRAD HOPKINS, both also former TITANS, will serve as analysts.

VP/Market Mgr. DENNIS GWIADZON said, “TENNESSEE STATE’s storied history is not only something we’re proud to support but with this broadcast partnership we’re providing TSU fans of all ages the ability to follow their team wherever they are, whatever they’re doing. This is going to be fun!”

PD CHASE MCCABE said, “The addition of TSU to our already strong lineup was a natural fit. The tradition of TSU combined with EDDIE GEORGE’s football knowledge further solidifies our position as NASHVILLE’s Best Sports Talk. I look forward to having EDDIE as a prominent member of our team while helping grow the TSU brand.”

TSU Director of Athletics Dr. MIKKI ALLEN said, “We are excited about our increased partnership with CROMWELL MEDIA as the home for TENNESSEE STATE football. This partnership will be a win for all parties involved as it will not only serve our BIG BLUE fans locally but listeners across the nation. This will create more value for TSU Athletics and corporate partners who utilize our radio assets to support their own brands and drive revenues.”

