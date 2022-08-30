Now On The Drive

TUCSON RADIO Oldies KDRI-A-K269FV (THE DRIVE)/TUCSON has added PREMIERE NETWORKS' "AMERICAN TOP 40 WITH CASEY KASEM -- THE 70s."

The show launches on THE DRIVE this weekend with airings all day on SATURDAY, SUNDAY, and MONDAY (9/3-5), and the classic episodes will air SUNDAYS 9a-noon (MT) after that.

“For nearly two decades, CASEY KASEM was a major part of our weekends,” said PD BOBBY RICH. “CASEY’s voice is synonymous with feelings of nostalgia, great music and a time when life seemed to be a little simpler. We can’t wait to bring AT40 back to the TUCSON airwaves!”

« see more Net News