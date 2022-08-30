Spicer

CINDY SPICER will be departing iHEARTMEDIA, and is planning a six to 12 month vacation in COSTA RICA. She is the PD for Country stations WFUS (US 103.5)/TAMPA and WQIK/JACKSONVILLE, as well as afternoon host at the latter. She also serves as midday air personality for the company’s AC WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA.

iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming for West Central FLORIDA, TOMMY CHUCK, told ALL ACCESS, “We are very happy for CINDY and will miss her so much. During her tenure in TAMPA BAY, she led US 103.5 to tremendous success as TAMPA BAY’s clear #1 Country station. Following in her footsteps won’t be easy! Our plan is to continue to build upon our iHEARTCOUNTRY winning streak.”

CHUCK, who oversees WFUS but not WQIK, added, “I am actively working on our plan forward and will have something more official soon.”

SPICER programmed WQIK for six years before moving to TAMPA in 2018, then re-added WQIK programming to her responsibilities in 2021. Wish her well here.

