Hanrahan (Photo: Facebook)

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA Area SVP/Programming TOM HANRAHAN has departed the company after a run of more than two decades based in its BIRMINGHAM, AL cluster. His titles over the years have included PD for Country WDXB, OM for the cluster, Regional Programming Mgr. for BIRMINGHAM, GADSDEN and MONTGOMERY, and his most recent role.

Reach him here, or at (205) 482-3020.

