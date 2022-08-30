Sacred Rose: Long Lines, Unwanted Charges

Festivalgoiners at last weekend's SACRED ROSE in suburban BRIDGEVIEW, IL, were in for a rude awakening when they checked their bank accounts. After a weekend that featured a wide variety of genres, from AMERICANA to jam bands, soul, bluegrass and psych-rock, attendees reported thousands of dollars in unexplained credit card charges, according to a report in the CHICAGO TRIBUNE.

Complaints were abundant on social media MONDAY as attendees tried to figure out where the charges came from. The issue stemmed from a payment processor configuration error with food and beverage service at the venue, according to a statement from the venue, SEATGEEK STADIUM. Those with the charges should see the amount credited back to their cards within the next three to five days, the venue said.

“There was no exposure and/or fraud,” the festival’s TWITTER account said. “We are very sorry (for) the mix up and offer sincerest apologies for any inconvenience.”

One attendee, DAVID LITMAN, declared, "The perfect ending to this weekend. It was just one disaster after another."

The troubles started with the sound, as music from nearby stages blended, making it difficult to hear, and the lines for food and drinks were long.

The three-day festival was the first-ever, and featured a lineup that included PHIL LESH & FRIENDS, WAR ON DRUGS, KHRUANGBIN, UMPHREY's McGEE, GOOSE, STS9, GREENSKY BLUEGRASS, THE DISCO BISCUITS, ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, PUNCH BROTHERS, ANIMAL COLLECTIVE, THE WOOD BROTHERS, KAMASI WASHINGTON, MOON TAXI, LETTUCE, YVES TUMOR and special guess MARGO PRICE, among others.

