New Ad Campaign Rolls Out

SIRIUSXM launched the second part of its national ad campaign, “The Home of SIRIUSXM,” with three new spots.

"Bunkmates" features LARRY FITZGERALD JR, BRAD PAISLEY and CONAN O'BRIEN;

"Dinner" stars PAISLEY, ALANIS MORISETTE, ALICE COOPER, 2CHAINZ and MICKEY GUYTON, and "Inside Scoop" has COOPER, BRANDON MARSHALL and TINX.

Watch all three below.





Phase one of the campaign launched in SEPTEMBER, 2021 with spots featuring KEVIN HART, LL COOL J, DAVE GROHL and BEBE REXHA, to name a few.

The new campaign launched YESTERDAY (8/30) across all channels: cable/broadcast TV, OTT, YOUTUBE, several sports properties, social, and OOH, with launch week placements in "AMERICA’s Got Talent" and college football’s prime time kickoff game on ABC this SATURDAY between NOTRE DAME and OHIO STATE..

SIRIUSXM partnered with award-winning film director, writer and producer, MAGGIE CAREY, known for her work on numerous shows including "Silicon Valley," "BROOKLYN Nine-Nine," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "The Last Man On Earth," to direct the spots.

The creative agency was TRANSLATION.

« see more Net News