All ACCESS has learned via social media that COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has upped SUPA CINDY to mornings; THE PAC JAM MORNING SHOW WITH DJ NASTY 305, RADIO BIG MACK, and SUPA CINDY. She moves up from "THE AFTERNOON GET DOWN WITH SUPA CINDY AND DJ ENTICE."

She has a long history with WEDR and morning shows. She started as an intern in 2000; in 2004, she co-hosted the BIG LIPP BANDIT MORNING SHOW until it was replaced by REACH MEDIA'S RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW in 2008; returned in 2013 to serve as the local anchor for THE RICKEY SMILY MORNING SHOW; and moved to afternoons in 2018

