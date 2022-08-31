Kansas City

CARTER BROADCAST GROUP Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ)/KANSAS CITY has a rare co-host opening in the mornings with SHAY MOORE's recent exit from "THE MORNING GRIND WITH SHAY & SHYNE" (NET NEWS 8/26).

OM MYRON FEARS told ALL ACCESS, "We're looking for an energetic team player who’s looking to connect with the listeners of KANSAS CITY. A person who wants to and has the talent to develop and deliver compelling topics that will engage the audience. The CARTER BROADCAST GROUP is a very stable company that has been serving the KANSAS CITY area for 72 years. Our company believes in local radio and serving the community. We do so by educating, informing and embracing the KANSAS CITY area."

For more information check the ALL ACCESS job listings here.

