Broadway

MACDONALD GARBER Top 40 WKHQ (106 KHQ) and Classic Country WSRT (106.7 STAR COUNTRY)/TRAVERSE CITY, MI PD BILL "BROADWAY" BERTSCHINGER has left the building. BERTSCHINGER, who also did mornings on WKHQ, joined the stations in FEBRUARY from CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT, where he was APD/afternoons (NET NEWS 2/2)

Prior to WDRQ, BERTSCHINGER hosted the morning show “BROADWAY’S BACKYARD” at then-ENTERCOM Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH. His resume also includes time in mornings at Country WWYZ/HARTFORD and WKIS/MIAMI, as well as roles at WBCT and WSNX/GRAND RAPIDS, among others.

Look for BERTSCHINGER to maintain his duties tracking afternoons at CUMULUS Top 40 WHTS (103.5 HOT FM)/GRAND RAPIDS, MI.

He is exploring options in radio, marketing, audio production, and TV. Reach out to him at broadway.radio@yahoo.com.

