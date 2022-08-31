Adds Spanish-Language PBP

Spanish-language audio play-by-play of UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA football will be available online this season with streaming coverage of all home games at UCFKnights.com. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS Spanish-language play-by-play voice CARLOS BOHORQUEZ and MLS' ORLANDO CITY SC play-by-play announcer SERGIO RUIZ TORRES will call the games on the stream.

"As a designated Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), we're thrilled to announce the Spanish broadcasts of our football games," said UCF VP/Athletics Dir. TERRY MOHAJIR. "As ORLANDO's Hometown Team, I believe we have a role to serve all members of our community and invite them to be a part of KNIGHT Nation."

"We are excited to add Spanish broadcasts for all UCF football home games this season," said UCF Dir./Broadcasting and English-language football radio play-by-play announcer MARC DANIELS. "As KNIGHT Nation continues to grow across the area and beyond, we feel this allows us to serve the demand of that growing fan base. We are thrilled to add CARLOS and SERGIO to our broadcast team of talent. They bring tremendous experience and passion and look forward to the new season."

