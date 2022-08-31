Lynch

AUDACY Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN)/PORTLAND afternoon "PRIMETIME WITH ISAAC AND SUKE" producer and weekend host MIKE LYNCH is exiting the station at the end of the week to join the PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS radio crew as pre-game, halftime, and post-game host for game broadcasts on crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports KPOJ-A (RIP CITY RADIO 620 AM).

LYNCH announced his move on the air MONDAY (8/29) and on TWITTER. The SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY product has been with THE FAN since 2011.

For those who didn't listen to the radio show today...I will be leaving the FAN at the end of next week. Starting in October, you will hear me as the Trail Blazers radio pregame/halftime/postgame host! — Mike Lynch (@MikeLynch27) August 30, 2022

