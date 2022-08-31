'91 Days Of Summer'

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON D.C. celebrated its one-year anniversary of its MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE simulcast WGBZ/OCEAN CITY, MD with a summer beach concert as part of the “91 Days of SUMMER.”

Over 600 listeners attended the concert featuring BLESSING OFFOR, a live afternoon show broadcast with JOHNNY and STACEY STONE, and free ice cream.



"We were very excited about our first event at OCEAN CITY. We had a good turnout and look forward to more events on the EASTERN SHORE," said WGTS Strategic Initiative Director MIKE AGEE.

