New Imaging Release

ASX has released a new volume in its imaging elements POPCORE series, POPCORE VOL. 17 targeting Hot AC and Top 40.

POPCORE VOL. 17 lead producer DENZIL LACEY commented, "POPCORE VOL. 17 is the biggest album we’ve ever released, and I am so excited to present a truly unique collection that will make your brand stand out. You can plug-and-play or totally customize the pieces to put your own spin on it. While there's over 300 elements included, you can make thousands of your own combos."

POPCORE VOL. 17 and the complete ASX collection is also available for instant download at https://www.audiosweets.com/asx.

