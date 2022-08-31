Red Rocker (Photos: Angelo Kritikos)

DEMI LOVATO kicked off their highly-anticipated 2022 'HOLY FVCK' tour in SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, marking DEMI’s first Brazilian performance in five years.

The show featured performances of songs like "Sorry Not Sorry," "Cool For The Summer," and "Heart Attack." LOVATO also performed several songs from their new album, "Holy Fvck," including the new single, "29," "Substance," and "Skin Of My Teeth."

NORTH AMERICA tour dates begin SEPTEMBER 22nd in SACRAMENTO.

« see more Net News