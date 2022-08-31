Coming In September

Podcast network LEMONADA MEDIA is partnering with PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE for the "LEMONADA BOOK CLUB," to be launched in SEPTEMBER. Books from the publisher will be selected and promoted as "Book of the Month" to correspond to themes from LEMONADA's podcasts, with the first being ASHLEY FLOWERS' "All Good People Here," MIMI ZHU's "Be Not Afraid Of Love: Lessons On Fear, Intimacy and Connection," and LAURA WARRELL's "Sweet Soft Plenty Rhythm." Books will be featured on a direct landing page on PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE's website with reviews, interviews, and ads on LEMONADA podcasts and social media.

LEMONADA MEDIA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER said, "Our listeners are so hungry to build community, digest various forms of content and discuss making life suck less together. We are building such powerful podcast communities, and the LEMONADA BOOK CLUB will allow us to expand conversations across genres and imprints, inviting LEMONADA hosts and PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE's diverse and incredible authors, to dig deep on the issues that Lemonada and PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE's shared listeners and readers care about."

PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE Dir./Brand Marketing CARLY GORGA added, "In this age of unlimited content, push notifications, and constant noise, it's necessary that we take time to focus and learn; to go deep. We hope our partnership with LEMONADA does just that: open listeners' minds to new subjects and ideas, and then give them the inspiration and recommendations to dive even deeper. LEMONADA's mission is to make people's lives suck less, and books are the only form of media that have been proven to make you feel better. We are so excited to work with LEMONADA to harness the power of books in building new connections and communities,"

