Loring

HUBBARD RADIO/WEST PALM BEACH GSM and 2060 DIGITAL Dir./Digital TARA LORING is joining SALEM MEDIA GROUP's SALEM SURROUND as Eastern Regional Digital Sales Director, starting SEPTEMBER 12th. LORING, who will report to VP/GM JON LATZER, co-founded a gift firm, MONTHLYEXPRESS, and served as Digital Sales Mgr. at PALM BEACH BROADCASTING and as an AE at SCRIPPS NBC affiliate WPTV/WEST PALM BEACH and COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE.

LATZER said, “TARA has been an active hands-on leader in both the broadcast and digital media industries for several years and her wealth of experiences will provide tremendous growth to our digital marketing firm -- SALEM SURROUND. In TARA, we have an individual who has experience working with multiple sales staffs and managing high performance individuals. We are thrilled that TARA is joining our growing sales and operational efforts and will lead a team who is dedicated to helping SALEM and our advertisers grow and thrive."

"I am thrilled to be joining the SALEM MEDIA team. One that truly embraces forward-thinking initiatives to produce real results for clients and partners,” said LORING. “A big thank you to JON LATZER, (SVP/Broadcast Digital) JAMIE COHEN, and (CEO) DAVE SANTRELLA for welcoming me with open arms. I look forward to taking my passion for building winning teams to SALEM SURROUND and working with JON to help continue their incredible revenue and operational growth."

« see more Net News