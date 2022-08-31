Weekend Changes

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH has announced changes to its weekend programming schedule. WYEP PD LIZ FELIX said, “Based on feedback from listeners, we are working to bring listeners more of the great mix of music on the WEEKEND that they hear during the WEEKDAYS.”

Departing shows include SUNDAY evening’s "AN AMERICAN SAMPLER," hosted by KEN BATISTA for the past 31 years, and SATURDAY afternoon’s "THE SOUL SHOW," hosted by MIKE CANTON since 2009. The latter show began in 1995, with hosts STEPHEN CHATMAN and DON PATTERSON. "THE SOUL SHOW" will continue to be available via CANTON’S website here. "ROOTS & RHYTHM" moves to a new time on SUNDAYS 5-8p.

"We are grateful to both KEN and MIKE for their long service on WYEP, and grateful to all the listeners who share their feedback and suggestions," said MIKE SAUTER, VP of Broadcasting for PCB. "It’s part of what makes public radio great, and why we are so committed to serving our listeners and the entire PITTSBURGH community.

See the new programming schedule effective SEPTEMBER 3rd here.

