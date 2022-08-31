Parton & Billy The Kid (Photo: Sebastian Smith)

DOLLY PARTON has partnered with SPORTPET DESIGNS to launch DOGGY PARTON, a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more. Part of the proceeds from the line will go to WILLA B. FARMS, a rescue that provides a loving home to displaced animals of all kinds.

PARTON said, “'Puppy Love'' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of DOGGY PARTON apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘DOLLY’ flair. Part of the proceeds will support WILLA B FARMS, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

The line includes such items as a "blonde bombshell wig" for dogs, a red gingham overalls dress and a high heel plush squeaky toy.

DOGGY PARTON products will be available via DoggyParton.com and Amazon, with more retailers to be announced later.

