AMERICAN IDOL finalist COLTON DIXON's latest single "Build A Boat" has a new music video that also launches a new partnership with MERCY SHIPS. The Build A Boat campaign will raise awareness, support, and inspire others to volunteer abroad with MERCY SHIPS.



The music video tells the story of twins, OUSSEYNOU and ASSANE, and their life-changing surgery from doctors aboard the AFRICA MERCY ship. At a very young age, the twins' legs began to bow outward. The surgery they needed was out of reach and their condition became worse as they grew. The boys’ mother felt hopeless, until one day a local nurse learned that MERCY SHIPS was coming to the coast of SENEGAL. She drove the family over 200 miles to the hospital ship, the AFRICA MERCY, for life-changing surgery.



DIXON shared, “Writing this song, 'Build A Boat,' obviously there was that immediate connection with MERCY SHIPS given that they build hospital ships, but more than that, I love the mission of what they do. Being a parent now with twins of my own, including our own Ava Dior who was born without a pulse and needed immediate medical attention, it really hits close to home knowing we can help people, especially young kids, get the healthcare and surgery that they might not otherwise have access to. We watched and prayed as the doctors and nurses resuscitated our daughter back to life ...this song is all about having faith, and it means a lot that we can bring that hope to other people around the world.”



Go here to watch the story and learn more about how you can “go, send, or share” to make a difference.



Watch the Build A Boat Video here.

