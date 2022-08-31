Alexander (Photo: Jason Myers)

NASHVILLE-based YOUNG GUNS PUBLISHING has named industry veteran LAURA WRIGHT ALEXANDER SVP/Creative. She will champion songwriters BEN STENNIS and JARED MULLINS in this role.

The NASHVILLE native began her career in music publishing, spending 12 years at WRITER'S DEN MUSIC, EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING, BIG YELLOW DOG and KOBALT MUSIC working with songwriters including NATALIE HEMBY, THE WARREN BROTHERS, DANIEL TASHIAN, JOSH JENKINS and more, in addition to working closely with young writer/artists MAREN MORRIS and THOMAS RHETT. In early 2019, she pivoted to join the ADVENTUROUS JOURNEYS (AJ) CAPITAL team, and helped launch the GRADUATE NASHVILLE HOTEL.

When STENNIS, whom ALEXANDER had worked with at KOBALT MUSIC a few years back, called asking if they might be able to work together again, she was soon brought back to her original passion for music.

YOUNG GUNS CEO WILL HAMRICK said, “From the moment this creative role became available, LAURA was our first call as we knew she would be the perfect fit. Over the years, we have discussed working together, and I am thrilled to see it come to fruition. Her reputation, relationships and work ethic are second to none. With LAURA joining the team, I couldn’t be more excited about the direction our company is going in, and for what the future holds for the YGP family.”

ALEXANDER said, “Trust and relationships are the two most important things to me when it comes to being a champion for great music. The fact that BEN STENNIS called me with the idea to work together meant the world. After talking to WILL as well, I understood that this is a real opportunity to take ahold of something and make an immediate impact together.”

