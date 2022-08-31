Hughes

AUDACY Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS morning "SHAN & RJ" Exec. Producer and on-air personality TROY HUGHES has exited the station and the radio business, taking an undisclosed position outside the industry.

HUGHES joined the then-CBS RADIO cluster in 2007 and THE FAN in 2009 after 10 years at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS FM), where he served as Imaging Director and on-air with the late KIDD KRADDICK's nationally syndicated morning show. He tells ALL ACCESS that he will continue his voice-acting work on anime and other projects via THE HORNE AGENCY.

Reach TROY at troy.hughes@yahoo.com.

