The holiday television special NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH returns to CBS this year, and BROOKS & DUNN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LITTLE BIG TOWN and ZAC BROWN BAND will headline, with more artists to be announced. The special will air SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31st, from 8 to 10p (ET/PT), and continue from 10:30p to 1:30a (ET/PT) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

The event will originate from downtown NASHVILLE, and move across multiple locations with performances celebrating the new year. NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by ROBERT DEATON and RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON in partnership with the NASHVILLE CONVENTION AND VISITORS CORP. The special will be directed by SANDRA RESTREPO. Click here to watch the official announcement.

The special's inaugural broadcast in 2021 peaked with 5.51 million viewers in the midnight hour.

