First Half Up

BMG first half 2022 financial results, released TODAY (8/31) aa part of parent BERTELSMANN's report, showed revenue for the music division up 25% to €370 million and Operating EBITDA increasing 46% to €73 million.

BMG CFO THOMAS COESFELD said, “The big news in these results is our 25% growth, our highest first-half growth rate to date. That’s good news not just for us, but also for our artist and songwriter clients because driving revenue growth for them is the key reason we are here. Of course there’s more to it than that - you also have to speed and optimize the flow of revenue onwards to clients. That’s the really difficult bit and that’s the focus of our attention right now. At a time when musicians are suffering, it’s not a bad thing to be known for your ability to collect and distribute money to artists and songwriters swiftly and efficiently.

“The commitment of our parent company to BMG has been incredible. When we announced our alliance with KKR last year, it was about amplifying our firepower in the market. In reality, because of the support of BERTELSMANN, we have needed less outside finance than expected and have done most deals alone. Naturally we still value our relationship with KKR and other financial partners and expect to do further deals with them in the future.

“The music market in 2022 is more fragmented than it’s been in two decades. That’s great news for artists and songwriters -- it gives them more choices – and it’s great news for anyone who wants to build a business. It’s less good news for anyone who wants to preserve a market position.”

