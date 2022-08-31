Sold

FRANKLIN COLLEGE OF INDIANA is selling News-Talk WFCI/FRANKLIN, IN to INTER MIRIFICA, INC. (CATHOLIC RADIO INDY) for $400,000 ($20,000 deposit, $255,000 cash, $125,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, TODD STUART NOORDYK is selling Classic Rock WRPP/MANISTIQUE, MI and W254AG/ESCANABA, MI to AURORA MEDIA, LLC for $200,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

GULF-CALIFORNIA BROADCAST COMPANY is selling Regional Mexican KESQ-A/INDIO, CA to BRAD FUHR's KGAY PSP for $8,500.

SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W277BV/ZANESVILLE, OH to STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA for $32,000. The primary station is Christian Rock WUFM (RADIOU)/COLUMBUS, OH.

And JOEL HANSON has closed on the sale of WASHINGTON INTERSTATE BROADCASTING CO., licensee of Classic Hits KLOG-A-K264CU/KELSO, WA, Country KUKN/LONGVIEW, WA, and Active Rock K268BN (101.5 THE BLITZ)/EUFAULA-LONGVIEW, WA to JOHN PAUL and NICOLE A. PAUL for $2.2 million in a promissory note. The buyers are the managers of the stations.

« see more Net News