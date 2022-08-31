The Rose Blooms In Louisville

Format flip at ALPHA MEDIA/LOUISVILLE, as Variety WXMA (102.3 JACK-FM) has changed to AC and is now branded as LOUISVILLE’S LITE FAVORITES, 102.3 THE ROSE.

ALPHA MEDIA/LOUISVILLE Content Dir. Timothy Crull said, “Every town needs a radio station where people can escape the stress of the day and these times. For KENTUCKIANA, it's 102.3 THE ROSE. LOUISVILLE is a great programming operation thanks to OM BEN DAVIS and crew. It's already great fun working with them. I'm hoping GENUINE KENTUCKY BOURBON is part of my deal!” SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE BEARANCE added, “With all the changes in our market and across our world, 102.3 THE ROSE is the format that LOUISVILLE has been missing. We are committed to bringing KENTUCKIANA comforting personalities and family-friendly hit music.”



Summing things up, DAVIS said, “When I saw the data and the enormous hole in the market for this music, it was a no-brainer! Truly great music forgotten about. I didn't know I needed this music in my life until I heard it ON THE AIR! With local personalities to be added soon, this is such a feel-good-vibe station for LOUISVILLE that we're just getting started!”

