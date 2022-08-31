2022 Midterm Election Voting Campaign

LIVE NATION WOMEN is joining forces with the WHEN ALL WOMEN VOTE campaign, a partnership between the UNITED STATE OF WOMEN and WHEN WE ALL VOTE, to encourage more women to make their voices heard in the upcoming 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Through this partnership, fans are able to check their registration status, register to vote or sign up to volunteer, and enter the sweepstakes.

The grand prize is a trip to attend BEAUTIFUL NOISE LIVE on SEPTEMBER 22nd and 23rd in ATLANTA. This package includes airfare, hotel stay and tickets, along with VIP experience at the BRANDI CARLILE concert on SEPTEMBER 22nd at THE FOX THEATER and ALICIA KEYS' concert on SEPTEMBER 23rd at the CADENCE BANK AMPHITHEATER.

Inspired by the GRAMMY-nominated song by KEYS and CARLILE, BEAUTIFUL NOISE serves as a reminder for women to speak up, speak out and, most importantly, to vote. The organizations are coming together as part of BEAUTIFUL NOISE LIVE, a week of events taking place SEPTEMBER 19-23 featuring panels, workshops, interviews, forums and concerts that use the power of music, women’s voices, and civic engagement to encourage women to get out and vote.

CARLILE said, “ALICIA and I are making a beautiful noise working with WHEN WE ALL VOTE and UNITED STATE OF WOMEN because we want people in this country to be motivated to use their voices as we head into the midterm elections. It is more important than ever that we show up, speak out, and vote for the representatives that believe in supporting women’s rights.”

LIVE NATION WOMEN Pres. and Chief Strategy Officer ALI HARNELL said, “THE BEAUTIFUL NOISE LIVE sweepstakes aims to build awareness of our WHEN ALL WOMEN VOTE Week of Action. Women using their voices through music, conversation, activism or voting is always powerful, and we are thrilled to do our part in amplifying that message.”

UNITED STATE OF WOMEN Exec. Dir. JORDAN BROOKS added, “Women around the country are creating a beautiful noise and raising their voices about the issues that matter the most to them. This SEPTEMBER, we’re coming together to bring our momentum to the biggest stage of all this election cycle: the voting booth.”

