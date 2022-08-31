2022 Americana Honors & Awards September 14th

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION has announced its performers and presenters for the 21st annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS, taking place in NASHVILLE on SEPTEMBER 14th at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM. Among those set to perform are: BRANDI CARLILE, CHRIS ISAAK and LUCINDA WILLIAMS, along with ADIA VICTORIA, ALLISON RUSSELL, BUDDY MILLER, FAIRFIELD FOUR, INDIGO GIRLS, JAMES McMURTRY, LUKAS NELSON, THE McCRARY SISTERS, MORGAN WADE, NEAL FRANCIS, PHOSPHORESCENT, SIERRA FERRELL and THE WAR AND TREATY.

Songwriter, musician and producer, BUDDY MILLER will once again serve as musical director for the AMERICANA ALL-STAR BAND, featuring BRADY BLADE, DON WAS, JEN GUNDERMAN, JIM HOKE, LARRY CAMPBELL, LORENZO MOLINA, ROB BURGER and THE McCRARY SISTERS. Presenters will include ALLISON MOORER, DOM FLEMONS, HAYES CARLL, JERRY DOUGLAS, LUCIUS, LYLE LOVETT, THE MILK CARTON KIDS and MOLLY TUTTLE.

The 2022 HONORS & AWARDS will also award this year's "Lifetime Achievement Award" Honorees: AL BELL, ISAAK, DON WILLIAMS, FAIRFIELD FOUR and the INDIGO GIRLS (NET NEWS 8/23).

The 2022 HONORS & AWARDS show will stream live via CIRCLE NETWORK’s FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE channels (@CircleAllAccess), and NPRMusic.org on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th at 7:30p (ET)/6:30p (CT), while live audio simulcasts of the show will be available via SIRIUSXM’s OUTLAW COUNTRY, and on NASHVILLE-area terrestrial radio stations WRLT, WSM-A and WMOT.

Top Row (L-R): ALLISON RUSSELL, CHRIS ISAAK, FAIRFIELD FOUR, BRANDI CARLILE

2nd Row: INDIGO GIRLS, ADIA VICTORIA, NEAL FRANCIS, LUKAS NELSON

3rd Row: MORGAN WADE, THE WAR AND TREATY, JAMES MCMURTRY, PHOSPHORESCENT

4th Row: BUDDY MILLER, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, THE McCRARY SISTERS, SIERRA FERRELL

