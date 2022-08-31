David Bowie (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

The late DAVID BOWIE will be receiving the stone inlay plaque on the LONDON MUSIC WALK OF FAME in the CAMDEN neighborhood that has played a large part in the city’s music scene.

The LONDON MUSIC WALK OF FAME opened in 2019, as a cultural attraction and virtual museum previously honoring legends including THE WHO, AMY WINEHOUSE, MADNESS, and SOUL II SOUL.

Variety reports the London-born BOWIE’s posthumous honor will take place on SEPT. 15th.

« see more Net News