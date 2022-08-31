-
David Bowie To Receive Stone Plaque Honor On London Music Walk Of Fame
by Jeff McKay
The late DAVID BOWIE will be receiving the stone inlay plaque on the LONDON MUSIC WALK OF FAME in the CAMDEN neighborhood that has played a large part in the city’s music scene.
The LONDON MUSIC WALK OF FAME opened in 2019, as a cultural attraction and virtual museum previously honoring legends including THE WHO, AMY WINEHOUSE, MADNESS, and SOUL II SOUL.
Variety reports the London-born BOWIE’s posthumous honor will take place on SEPT. 15th.