Another Opening!

ALL ACCESS is growing our editorial staff once again! We've gotten some good responses to previous openings and are once again looking for writers who know radio and the music industry to join our editorial staff on a part-time basis. Working remotely from anywhere, you'll be writing and assigning stories about the radio and music businesses and publishing content to the website and email newsletters.

The job requires deep knowledge of the industries -- radio experience would be helpful -- as well as very strong writing and editing skills and journalistic ethics, and adherence to the site's signature style.

Send cover letter, resume and references, and writing samples in confidence to netnewsjobs@allaccess.com. ALL ACCESS is an EOE.

« see more Net News