Laughter, Ostensibly, At The Top

EDISON RESEARCH's second quarter 2022 list of Top Podcast Genres is topped once again by the Comedy category, leading all genres in consumption by the most weekly podcast listeners. The list, with the top 5 unchanged since first quarter, is based on EDISON's Podcast Metrics research.

The top 18 for second quarter:

1. Comedy

2. News

3. Society and Culture

4. True Crime

5. Sports

6. Business

7. Arts

8. TV and Film

9. Education

10. Religion and Spirituality

11. History

12. Health & Fitness

13. Music

14. Science

15. Leisure

16. Technology

17. Fiction

18. Kids & Family

The study was based upon 8,500 online interviews with weekly podcast consumers in the U.S. aged 18+ performed between APRIL 4th and JUNE 30th, with categories based on information self-reported by podcasters to APPLE's API. Results were weighted using THE INFINITE DIAL research.

