Edison Research Second Quarter 2022 Top Podcast Genre List Topped By Comedy (Again)
by Perry Michael Simon
September 1, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
EDISON RESEARCH's second quarter 2022 list of Top Podcast Genres is topped once again by the Comedy category, leading all genres in consumption by the most weekly podcast listeners. The list, with the top 5 unchanged since first quarter, is based on EDISON's Podcast Metrics research.
The top 18 for second quarter:
1. Comedy
2. News
3. Society and Culture
4. True Crime
5. Sports
6. Business
7. Arts
8. TV and Film
9. Education
10. Religion and Spirituality
11. History
12. Health & Fitness
13. Music
14. Science
15. Leisure
16. Technology
17. Fiction
18. Kids & Family
The study was based upon 8,500 online interviews with weekly podcast consumers in the U.S. aged 18+ performed between APRIL 4th and JUNE 30th, with categories based on information self-reported by podcasters to APPLE's API. Results were weighted using THE INFINITE DIAL research.