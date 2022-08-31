NMPA's David Israelite (Photo: LinkedIn)

The NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHER';S ASSOCIATION (NMPA), NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) and DIGITAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION (DiMA) announced a settlement to raise mechanical streaming rates in the U.S. for 2023-2027. The agreement will provide higher royalty rates for songwriters and music publishers, promote sustainability, innovation, and continued investment for the entire industry, and usher in a new era of collaboration between all parties.

The headline royalty rate will now be set at 15.35%, which will be phased in over the five-year term. This new rate comes as the MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE becomes fully operational, delivering royalty payments as a result of the implemtation of the MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT (MMA).

The deal also includes a number of changes to other components of the rate, including increases to the per-subscriber minimums and the “Total Content Costs (TCC)” calculations which reflect the rates that services pay to record labels. As streaming services continue to deliver songwriters’ works to growing numbers of paying fans, the agreement also modernizes the treatment of “bundles” of products or services that include music streaming and updates how services can offer incentives to attract new subscribers into the music ecosystem.

This agreement, supported by DiMA members AMAZON, APPLE, GOOGLE, PANDORA and SPOTIFY, along with the NSAI and NMPA boards, ensures that all parties will benefit from the growth of the industry and will be motivated to work together to maximize that growth.

DiMA President/CEO GARRETT LEVIN said, “This agreement represents the commitment of the streaming services to bringing the best music experiences to fans and growing the streaming ecosystem to the benefit of all stakeholders, including the creative foundation of songwriting. For streaming services, this moment presents an opportunity to pursue new collaborations with publishers and songwriters in the context of economic certainty that will support continued innovation. Perhaps more than anything, this agreement demonstrates the potential for industry progress when parties come to the table for good faith discussions.”

NMPA President/CEO DAVID ISRAELITE said, “This historic settlement is the result of songwriters making their voices heard. Instead of going to trial and continuing years of conflict, we instead move forward in collaboration with the highest rates ever, guaranteed. We thank the digital services for coming to the table and treating creators as business partners. Critically, since this is a percentage rate, we know that as streaming continues to grow exponentially, we will see unprecedented value of songs.”

NSAI Executive Director BART HERBISON added, “This collaborative process will lead to increased songwriter compensation from digital streaming companies and locks in our historic 43.8% increase from the previous CRB proceeding. Along with the upward rate momentum, there are also new structures to help ensure minimum payments.”

