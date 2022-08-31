DistroKid: Lets Members Create Spotify Canvas

Indie distributor DISTROKID unveiled a “SPOTIFY Canvas Generator,” a free tool that enables members to pick from a library of thousands of videos to create clips for use on SPOTIFY. A SPOTIFY Canvas is a three-to-eight second video loop shown within the app while tracks are being played.

The SPOTIFY Canvas Generator is free to all DISTROKID members.

Commented DISTROKID VP Marketing AMANDA FERRI, “Tracks that have a Canvas improve the listener experience on SPOTIFY, and result in increased engagement. DISTROKID’s vast new video library makes it easy for our members to create unlimited unique Canvas’ for any or all of their tracks.”

DISTROKID provides its members with more than 20 free tools to empower them to help get their music heard. The company also recently launched DISTROVID, a new service which enables users to upload unlimited music videos to APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON MUSIC, TIDAL and VEVO, with more streaming services to come in the near future.

