Announcing 2022 Scholarship Winners

STAX RECORDS owner CONCORD established the CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIPS last year to provide full tuition for at least 20 students of STAX MUSIC ACADEMY (SMA) over the next five school years. Every scholarship is being awarded based on financial need and merit and will be presented to each student in the name of an iconic STAX recording artist or executive.

This includes STAX RECORDS founder JIM STEWART; ESTELLE AXTON, his sister who co-owned the company for many years; former STAX owner AL BELL; members of famed STAX solo and house band BOOKER T. AND THE MG’s, former STAX performing artist and Director of Publicity DEANIE PARKER, funk legends THE BAR-KAYS and the King Of Soul, OTIS REDDING, to name but a few.

CONCORD and SMA have announced the second round of scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023; the full list can be found here.

The STAX MUSIC ACADEMY's goal is to inspire young people from under-resourced communities in the greater MEMPHIS area with industry-centric music education and creative youth programming that enhances their academic, cognitive, performance and leadership skills by utilizing music with an intense focus on the rich legacy and tradition of its namesake.

Since it began programming on JUNE 1st, 2000, SMA has fostered and coached over 4,000 students in instrumental and vocal training, music theory, songwriting and music business to assure that each young artist has the necessary knowledge to earn a music scholarship to college and understands how to make a living in music.

Commented CONCORD Board Chairman STEVE SMITH, “The STAX MUSIC ACADEMY instills discipline, leadership, teamwork and the creative skills needed to earn music scholarships that help these children and their families achieve even greater educational opportunity. They’ve also trained thousands of young people to be wonderful musicians, session players, engineers, artists and songwriters, and their alumni can be found doing great things all over the world. All of this is proof that carrying forth cultural ideals of the original STAX RECORDS achieves results. On behalf of CONCORD and its friends and family, I’m honored to congratulate this second group of CONCORD STAX SCHOLARSHIP awardees. We are committed more than ever to championing young artists as they make their way in the music business for decades to come.”

Added Longtime STAX RECORDS Director/Publicity & Artist Relations and founding SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION President/CEO DEANNE PARKER, "It's very gratifying to have CONCORD’s ongoing support of the authentic music we teach at the STAX MUSIC ACADEMY that we produced at STAX RECORDS during its '60s and '70s heyday. This music is a testament to the label’s creativity, worldwide love for the MEMPHIS SOUND, and belief in economic empowerment for marginalized young people.”

Said SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION President/CEO PAT MITCHELL WORLEY, “We are eternally grateful to CONCORD not only for their financial support but also for their ongoing participation with SMA including workshops and programs that introduce our students to GRAMMY-winning artists and producers and their staff of music-business career professionals. A monetary value simply can’t be placed on that kind of exposure for our young people.”

