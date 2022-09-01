Valkoun (Photo: Twitter @ColleenValkoun)

The MILWAUKEE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports that COLLEEN VALKOUN has exited as Market President of iHEARTMEDIA/MILWAUKEE in what Area President JEFF TYLER termed a "company restructure." TYLER told the paper that the MILWAUKEE and MADISON markets will now report directly to him, and that he has added Market Pres. duties for MILWAUKEE.

VALKOUN replaced TYLER as MILWAUKEE Market President in 2015 when he moved up to Area President in MINNEAPOLIS. She joined iHEART in 2003 after almost 11 years with SAGA's MILWAUKEE cluster and served as VP/Sales before moving up to Market President.

The iHEARTMEDIA/MILWAUKEE cluster includes WRNW, News-Talk WISN-A, Country WMIL (FM106.1), Sports WOKY-A (THE BIG 920), Classic Hits WRIT (95.7 BIG FM), and Hip Hop WKKV (V100.7).

