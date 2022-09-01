Stach

In this week's "BEYOND THE 615" Column, ALL ACCESS' TODD STACH offers up five pitfalls to avoid for new and established team shows.



STACH writes, "Many have had the incredible pleasure and challenge of starting a brand new radio show with someone they either don’t know or barely know. It’s a journey of trial and error, “learning how to dance together,” and building trust. Great shows learn to deliver tethered together conversations. That’s the result of each person listening to respond rather than impatiently waiting for the next moment to talk. Camaraderie can be tangibly felt by listeners, and that’s a difference maker."



See if you fall into one of the five pitfalls here.

