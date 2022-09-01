Shomby

Consultant and talent coach JOHN SHOMBY breaks out the baseball references for his latest ALL ACCESS column, “Failure Makes Excuses; Just Keep Swinging The Bat.” He shares some traumatic early experiences from his LITTLE LEAGUE days, then turns them into the kind of teachable moment that has earned him the moniker “Country radio’s coach.”

SHOMBY encourages broadcasters to “swing the bat,” rather than leaving it on their shoulders. He asks, “Are you just doing what you’ve always done on air and with your station, or are you taking some chances and trying to make something happen?,” and advises, “Now is the time to REALLY swing away. Take some chances with your programming. Take some chances with your music.”

