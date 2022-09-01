Launched

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has established a radio news network for stations in the state of WASHINGTON.

The WASHINGTON STATE NEWS NETWORK is described in a press release as "the only source of local, regional, and statewide news that is available to broadcasters and listeners in the State of WASHINGTON." The network is producing eight short form (90 seconds) news reports per weekday for some of TOWNSQUARE's WASHINGTON stations, including News-Talk KONA-A and News-Talk KFLD-A/RICHLAND-PASCO-KENNEWICK, News-Talk KIT-A/YAKIMA, and News-Talk KPQ-A/WENATCHEE, as well as stations owned by others.

VP/News & Ag Networks -- Western Region KEVIN O'RORKE said, “We are thrilled to bring quality local, regional and statewide news to the many communities in WASHINGTON State that are starving for more local information in their communities. Many broadcasters were forced to cut news staff and content during the pandemic and we couldn’t be more excited to fill that void for both broadcasters in need of the service and listeners wanting the latest breaking news.”

