New Deal

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and KUAISHOU, a CHINA-based content and social platform, have signed a new licensing agreement. KUAISHOU claims that it recently hit more than 180 million monthly active users outside of CHINA with KWAI in LATIN AMERICA and MENA and SNACKVIDEO in South and Southeast ASIA.

WCM SVP/Global Digital NATALIE MADAJ said, "As the digital ecosystem continues to evolve in exciting new ways, social-sharing apps like KUAISHOU are changing how people experience and discover music around the world. We’re very proud to be partnering with the team to bring our catalog of songs to KUAISHOU’s engaged userbase and talented music creators."

KUAISHOU Head of Overseas Partnership and Communications CALVIN LIU added, "We’re always looking to partner with innovative music companies and this deal with WARNER CHAPPELL will give our millions of users access to new music to express themselves across our KUAISHOU platforms."

