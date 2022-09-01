Seacrest

RYAN SEACREST will receive the Distinguished Service Award from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS during the MARCONI RADIO AWARDS dinner at the NAB SHOW NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19th.

The award will honor SEACREST's career, including his PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated "ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST" and "AMERICAN TOP 40 WITH RYAN SEACREST," his long-running iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES morning show, and his TV work on the syndicated "LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN" and ABC's "AMERICAN IDOL," along with his charity work with the RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION, building studios at children's hospitals nationwide.

“RYAN SEACREST has made an indelible mark on broadcasting while demonstrating a strong commitment to public service,” said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “For decades, RYAN has produced and hosted hit radio and television programs that have entertained millions worldwide, while dedicating his time to bring joy to children in need. NAB looks forward to celebrating his contributions to our industry and our community at NAB SHOW NEW YORK this OCTOBER.”

