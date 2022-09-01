Tour

SALEM RADIO NETWORK hosts are taking to the road on what the syndicator calls the "Battleground Talkers Tour 2022" to promote conservative candidates and issues. This year's series of appearances will take place OCTOBER 16-23 and will bring DENNIS PRAGER, CHARLIE KIRK, SEBASTIAN GORKA, MIKE GALLAGHER, ERIC METAXAS, BRANDON TATUM, and HUGH HEWITT to TAMPA, ORLANDO, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, PITTSBURGH, COLUMBUS, CLEVELAND, and PHOENIX for live shows.

“I do not think we have ever seen the kind of energy and excitement that we have witnessed now building up to the NOVEMBER 2022 election. Getting our hosts in front of our listeners and viewers and encouraging them to vote wisely is something each of our hosts is passionate about doing,” said SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE. “There has never been a more important mid-term election than this one, and SALEM is thrilled to be front and center, leading the charge.”

