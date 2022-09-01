Free Show On September 22nd

AUDACY Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK will have a special "AUDACY LIVE WITH THE SMASHING PUMPKINS" on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd at IRVING PLAZA. ALT 92.3 will be giving out exclusive guest list passes every day from 7a-7p. The only way into the intimate "ALTIMATE 92 FREE SHOW" is to win tickets. The ALT 92.3 winners will get an exclusive sneak peek of the SMASHING PUMPKINS prior to their upcoming concert dates in OCTOBER.

More information on AUDACY LIVE WITH THE SMASHING PUMPKINS event can be found here.

« see more Net News