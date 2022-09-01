-
Christina Aguilera, Wisin Y Yandel And More To Appear At Billboard Latin Music Week
by Pete Jones
September 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM (PT)
CHRISTINA AGUILERA, WISIN Y YANDEL, MALUMA, NICKY JAM, JUSTIN QUILES, and CHAYANNE will be performing at 2022 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK, SEPTEMBER 26-OCTOBER 1 at MIAMI's FAENA FORUM.
The event will include the 2022 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS on SEPTEMBER 29th. The award show will be broadcast on TELEMUNDO.
Look for more details, including more performers, guests and presenters for both events coming up.