Acts Being Announced

CHRISTINA AGUILERA, WISIN Y YANDEL, MALUMA, NICKY JAM, JUSTIN QUILES, and CHAYANNE will be performing at 2022 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK, SEPTEMBER 26-OCTOBER 1 at MIAMI's FAENA FORUM.

The event will include the 2022 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS on SEPTEMBER 29th. The award show will be broadcast on TELEMUNDO.

Look for more details, including more performers, guests and presenters for both events coming up.

